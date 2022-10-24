Alia Bhatt reveals how she 'is spending Diwali' this year: See pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022

Alia Bhatt revealed that she is spending her Diwali in bed this year.

Alia, taking it to her Instagram account, shared a picture of her lying in the bed with her cat Edward.



She captioned the picture: “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali bed. Love and light to all.”

In 2021, Alia celebrated Diwali in full swing with Ranbir Kapoor and also shared pictures on her Instagram. The duo looked adorable as Bhatt wore a royal blue-coloured lehenga choli with traditional jewellery whereas Kapoor wore a black kurta shalwar.



This year’s Diwali is different for the Kapoor and Sons actress as she is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor, so therefore she sent Diwali greeting to everyone while resting.



According to the NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The lovebirds dated each other for almost five years before tying the knot. Their love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which was also the duo’s first film together.