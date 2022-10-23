Meghan Markle's aide used Prince Harry's name to influence hotel staff In NY, claims new book

Meghan Markle's aide allegedly used Prince Harry's name to influence a staff at an upscale New York restaurant before the couple's royal wedding, according to a new book.

The aide 'aggressively demanded private dining for Meghan in 2017, and told staff she's "about to be a Duchess".

The encounter, according to the book, took place at Michelin-starred Le Coucou in New York City when Meghan and her handler showed up 20 minutes before their reservation.



Meghan's aide demanded a private table because "it's for someone who is dating a Prince", according to maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina in his new book 'Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D'.

However, Mr Cecchi-Azzolina - who had worked at the restaurant for two years - said: "I still don't have a private table for you."

In the book, Mr Cecchi-Azzolina quotes Meghan's handler: "Are you aware my guest is dating Prince Harry and about to be a duchess? Don't you have a private area for us to wait?"



Mr Cecchi-Azzolina was unmoved by the comments. "My first impulse was to laugh. I could give two s**** about Prince Harry's date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else," he told the New York Post.



He described Meghan, who was totally silent during the encounter, as "aloof", adding that "we get the most powerful people in the world that come here - no one really cares about you."