Are UFO sightings getting out of hand?

A poll has found that most Americans believe that aliens do exist and that they are visiting the planet frequently. Some also believe that scientists and officials have made contact with these extraterrestrial beings.
The poll conducted by MyVision.org also used data from National UFO Reporting Center Database and found that more and more people believe aliens are on earth. Since 1974, California has been the hotspot for UFO sightings and the "sightings have doubled (15,401) by now".
The other top five US states with the highest number of UFO sightings are Florida, Washington, Texas, and New York with all of them having at least 5,500 sightings.
Unexpectedly, Nevada was found to have only 1,605 UFO sightings despite being the state with the popular classified "Area 51".
The results of the poll also indicated that the flight paths of UFOs might be changing. In the last five years, most UFO sightings were reported in Idaho. People believe that now aliens visit less-populated areas unlike in the past when most populated areas had the most sightings.
In 2018, Amazon announced it was letting go of such a recruitment engine because it discriminated against female...
Bridges, skyscrapers, footwear and more could be designed in 3-D using digital tools in metaverse
Ameca, who cannot currently walk, can speak various languages and guide tourists by giving them directions
Breakthrough came when team of researchers revealed they successfully implanted human brain organoids into brains of...
Elon Musk now has his own musk, says he has launched new fragrance called "Burnt Hair"
A 69-minute launch window will open at 12:07 am Eastern Time , with backup dates on November 16 and November 19