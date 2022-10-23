'The Crown' trying to 'destroy' Queen family with 'horrific' plotline

The Crown season five would have left dead Queen heartbroken.
A friend of the Royal Family believes the Netflix series are produced with an intention to defame the monarchy and is 'damaging.'
They told the Times: “I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the Royal Family. It is vicious.
“It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the Royal Family.”
The added Her Majesty would have been terribly disturbed by the story line: “It would have destroyed her.”
A Netflix spokesperson has defended the series and said: “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”
Netflix told BBC News the show “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events”.
