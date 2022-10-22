Twitter announces new look for icons

Microblogging platform Twitter announced Saturday that is introducing a new look for the icons used on the platform. The icons look better angled and have thicker outlines.
"Good is good but better is better," Twitter believes.
The announcement was made via a Twitter thread. The post read: "The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible."
The thread includes a before and after image of the icons to understand the differences better. The post also said that it will be adding "more to the set".
Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo told The Verge that the icons would be soon available on the web, iOS, and Android.
The changes come after the tech giant introduced a fresh visual design language last year.
