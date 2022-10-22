Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter opens up about juggling fatherhood with touring

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter has opened up about his experience with fatherhood while dealing with it along with his career.

The 42-year-old singer’s little girl is growing up too quickly for the Grammy Award nominee, 42, who tells PEOPLE that his 3-year-old daughter Saoirse Reign "won't let me sing to her anymore" as he opens up about juggling parenthood with touring.

"I used to sing to all my kids when they were really young," he explains. "So, I'd hold them, and I'd walk with them and hum to them and sing to them before they'd go to bed.

"My daughter, Saoirse ... I don't know if she just gets really too emotional or something, but if I pick up a guitar and I start to sing, she tells me to stop. She's like, 'No, daddy, stop.' She won't let me sing to her anymore. So, I'm a little sad about that," Carter adds.

He also shares son Odin Reign, 6½, and 18-month-old daughter Pearl with his wife Lauren Kitt, whom he married in 2014.

The Backstreet Boys member previously revealed that Saoirse is "the one that loves to sing," and he often would find her "in the crib singing to herself."

Carter, who has been with the Backstreet Boys since its formation in 1993, is currently on the European leg of the their DNA World Tour.

They're also ringing in the holidays a little early with the release of their new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.