Meghan Markle ‘lovey-dovey’ Prince Harry claims blasted: ‘She only loves herelf!’

Meghan Markle has been ‘buried’ under allegations of self-love, and accused of ‘never having loved’ Prince Harry in the first place.



In her piece for the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell.

She started it all off by admitting, “All of Meghan’s own half-siblings have apparently been sent to Siberia – and Harry has become virtually estranged from his own family since he met her. Note, by the way, that ‘self-love’ comes before ‘family love’... self-love is what counts most for Meghan I suspect.”



“Yet I digress. The girl is simply beguiling. Having accompanied the late Queen on just one solo public event back in 2018, now she claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.”