Meghan Markle ‘lovey-dovey’ Prince Harry claims blasted: ‘She only loves herelf!’

Meghan Markle has been ‘buried’ under allegations of self-love, and accused of ‘never having loved’ Prince Harry in the first place.
In her piece for the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell.
She started it all off by admitting, “All of Meghan’s own half-siblings have apparently been sent to Siberia – and Harry has become virtually estranged from his own family since he met her. Note, by the way, that ‘self-love’ comes before ‘family love’... self-love is what counts most for Meghan I suspect.”
“Yet I digress. The girl is simply beguiling. Having accompanied the late Queen on just one solo public event back in 2018, now she claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.”
Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of having ‘killed’ her childhood best friend
Swift and Braun had a public feud back in 2019 when Braun purchased the master rights to the singer’s early albums
Queen Elizabeth II was asked to transfer the possession of Koh-i-Noor
Kate Middleton wants Prince William and Prince Harry to reconcile on US trip
Meghan Markle told she deliberately grabbed an oppurtunity to be on TV
King Charles has five grandchildren and Princess Charlotte is his oldest granddaughter