Gwyneth Paltrow’s children aren’t interested in her lifestyle advice: Here’s why

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently revealed that her children are not interested in her wellness advice.



In a latest interview with E! News, the actress, who also runs a wellness brand Goop, said her son Moses, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, along with daughter Apple, 18, do not listen their mother.

Speaking about her youngest child, Paltrow told outlet, “He’s 16 and he will barely let me give him a vitamin.”

She continued, “It's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space.”

While reflecting on children’s free will to choose, the actress explained, “I try not to force anything on them. They were raised in an environment where wellness is important and they will adopt what they choose to, or not. They have free will.”

Paltrow confessed that her daughter has become “more wellness- curious” now as she turned 18.

The actress also mentioned that her children “exercise” with her sometimes, stating, “I and Apple have done a lot of Tracy Anderson Method together over the years in addition to Pilates, which is really fun.”

“The one thing Apple won't do with me? She doesn't like to hike with me,” disclosed Paltrow.

As far as her son is concerned, Paltrow remarked, “Moses will take walks with me, so that's great, and he likes to skateboard too, so often times, we'll walk and he'll skate next to me and that's fun.”

Paltrow confessed that she “encouraged” her children for clean eating at home, adding, “My philosophy is in the house I try to have healthier things around.”

“But they have free will and when they're out of the house, I'm sure they go for the Oreos and the McNuggets. More power to them,” she added.