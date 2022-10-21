Prince Harry, Netflix’s collab ‘getting messy’ as priorities come into question

Experts warn Netflix is making things messier for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This claim has been brought to light by a senior source working closely with Netflix higher ups, in their interview with Page Six.

They started by citing multiple sources who revealed that Netflix is currently trying to avoid having any kind of conversation about content with the Sussex's.

The insider was even quoted saying, “A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue.”

“Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

US Weekly Correspondent Christina Garibaldi even chimed in to react to the chat and claimed, “It seems like things might be getting a little messy for Harry.”

“Maybe he decided to change up his book a bit, and so then he decided to change up the documentary, and it doesn't seem Netflix wants to do that.”

Even her Royally Us co-host Christine Ross weighed in to admit, “It seems like they have so much going on, from the podcast, the documentary, the book, their other Netflix projects, and Meghan keeps giving these magazine interviews.”

“Telling a consistent story can be really difficult through all these different mediums, so I bet they are finding it tricky and they want to pull back.”

“So much now is meticulously fact-checked, they are probably trying to be a little more careful and wanting to avoid the inevitable fallout.”