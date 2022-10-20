Ed Sheeran talks on mental health, exercise, more

Ed Sheeran shared his thoughts on how mental health is also based on physical fitness, comfort food and exercise.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up the Attention singer, 31, was asked if he's ever worried about burning out while on tour, like other stars such as Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, who cancelled their tours earlier this year in the wake of struggling mental and physical health.

"I feel like your mental well-being is the most important thing," Sheeran replied.

"Being burnt out is like a really real thing. I hope I don't burn out." he further continued, "When I was doing arena tours, you're playing like four shows in a row, one show off. Four shows in a row, one show off."

The Shape of you singer explained that "heavy, heavy exercise" every single day is what helps keep his mental health intact while he's on the road.

He also mentioned that eating his favorite comfort foods is also great for his mental health, as long as he maintains his exercise.

"If you're eating food that you really wanna eat, but then also exercising and looking the way that you kind of wanna look. I feel like that's a good, good balance," Sheeran said.

"So I eat, I love fast food. I love curry. I love drinking nice wine. I love all the things that would be bad for you if you didn't exercise. But I feel like I'd go crazy if it was just no carbohydrates the whole time."



