'The Crown' actress Elizabeth Debicki ‘absolutely adored’ Humayun Saeed

Actress Elizabeth Debicki was all praise for her The Crown co-star Humayun Saeed.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared her experience portraying the iconic Princess of Wales.

Netflix’s The Crown upcoming fifth season will be portraying Diana and Charles’ bitter divorce and a number of infamous incidents of the Windsor family that took place in the ’90s.

Season 5 kicks off from the year 1992, meaning it will also shed light on the late Princess of Wales’ romantic life after her separation from Charles.

Notably, Diana was linked to a London-based surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan who is played by Humayun Saeed. When asked what was it like to work with her Pakistani co-star, Debicki did not hold back on her praise.

“I absolutely adored Humayun — he was such a lovely actor, and such a beautiful person,” says the actress. "You never know how that's going to feel when you're playing things like that with an actor. So, I was very lucky to have him, and I think he does such a beautiful job.”

The late princess was also linked to Dodi Fayed who is portrayed by United 93 actor Khalid Abdalla. Debicki also found Abdalla, to be "a joy to work with. Not to sound like a broken record, but I just adore him, and I think he's such a sensitive and soulful human being."

The upcoming season will see Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip. Meanwhile Dominic West will play Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Lesley Manville joins as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller stars as Prime Minister John Major.

The show will stream on Netflix on November 9.