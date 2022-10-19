T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match washed out due to rain

BRISBANE: The warm-up match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday was washed out as it started raining in Brisbane.
Pakistan had just taken to the field to chase the 155-run target set by the opponents, with a score card at 19-0 in 2.2 overs when the downpour started.
Pakistani bowlers claimed six wickets of the Afghan side.
Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had scored just six runs together with Afghanistan bowlers conceding 13 extras.
The Green Shirts had lost to England in their first warm-up match by six wickets on October 17.
