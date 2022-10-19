Meghan Markle wants third baby for THIS reason

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly planning for third baby allegedly to protect her marriage with Prince Harry amid rumours of divorce.



According to International Business Times, the royal couple are planning to have third child amid rumours of issues in their marriage, and the Duchess hopes baby number three ‘will bring them closer.’

Meghan and Harry have reportedly agreed to have another child following emotional reunion with the royals in Britain on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly keen to add third baby to their brood after a psychic recently predicted that after two years, the Duke will leave Meghan and return to the royal fold now that his father Charles is king.

The source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has also told her husband that she "thinks another baby would bring them closer."