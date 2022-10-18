Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's starrer 'Brahmastra' to premiere on OTT on October 23

'Brahmastra' will have two sequels in the coming years

Ayan Mukherji’s superhit film Brahmastra will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on the 23rd of October, reports.

Brahmastra got a marvelous response from day one of the release and remained strong in the days to follow. The film is an adventure drama having three sequels in total. The other two parts will be released one by one in the coming years.

When Ayan’s film was about to release, the Indian Film Industry was at a point where it suffered back to back flops. Mukherji’s directorial was a blessing as it helped the industry to bounce back once again.

The movie earned INR 430 crore from all across the world, setting the box office on fire.

Brahmastra is the first film that introduced viewers to Astraverse. The story revolves around a Ranbir’s character (Dev), who has special connection with fire. Alia Bhatt, in the film, plays the love interest of Ranbir.

The film also includes actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in significant roles.

According to IndiaToday, Brahmastra 2 will star Ranveer Singh in the titular role.