Jennifer Lopez sparks reactions as she receives 'most influential Latina' title

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez received backlash after she got the title of the “most influential Latina” of all time by The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.



The title was not very well received among Shakira’s fans as they said that the Marry Me star is not even a “real Latina.”

Social media users even pointed out that Lopez was born in the Bronx, with parents from Puerto Rico while the Waka Waka singer was born in Colombia.

The Recording Academy marked the Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating Ben Affleck’s wife’s “triple-threat superstardom” which “brought Latin culture to center stage.”

“Boundary-breaking career as an actor, dancer and GRAMMY-nominated singer, Jennifer Lopez is arguably the most influential Latin entertainer of all time,” the website wrote in the story.

“We all know who the most influential LATINA of all time is, and no, it’s not JLo,” one user wrote in the comments while another added, “Ben Affleck knows more Spanish than her.”

“She’s No Latin. THE REAL QUEEN AND MOST INFLUENTIAL LATIN MUSIC ARTIST IS SHAKIRA,” another Shakira fan commented.

“Jennifer is a diva,” one comment read. “But mentioning her as influential to Latin culture is wrong as she was not born in Latin America and can’t speak Spanish while Shakira deserves the title as she’s 100% Latina [sic].”



