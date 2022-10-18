Kevin Spacey speaks out against father amid sexual abuse case

Kevin Spacey opened up about his father's problematic beliefs while standing trial in a sexual abuse case, as per Variety.

"My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi," Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. "I have never talked about these things publicly ever."

"I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic," the actor added.

The House of Cards star claims came to the surface during a $40 million civil lawsuit by Anthony Rapp alleging that Spacey made non-consensual sexual advances toward him in 1986 at the age of 14 years.

Spacey alleged that his father's prejudice forced him to feel "shame" about his sexuality, adding he was "terrified" as a child and was "forced to listen" to his father's racist and bigoted lectures, spurring him to become secretive about his personal life.

Rapp contends in his testimony that Spacey was a fraud for not being openly gay.

"To call someone a fraud is to say someone is living a lie," Spacey said. "I wasn't living a lie. I was just reluctant to talk about my personal life."

Admitting remorse, the Oscar winner added, "I won't say it here because it's derogatory," Spacey said. "I certainly had a degree of shame."

Kevin Spacey was one of Hollywood's bigwigs, bagging Academy awards for his performance in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. Meanwhile, he starred in the critically -hit Netflix drama House of Cards.

However, after Anthony Rapp leveled allegations against the star of sexual assault in a 2017 BuzzFeed article, along with other accusers making similar accusations, his career hit a snag.