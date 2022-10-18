Watching Babar Azam swinging bat never gets boring: Harsha Bhogle

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — PCB/File

Renowned Indian sports journalist and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that one may never get bored while watching Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bat.



Star batter hailed as "King" Babar — who holds the title of third-best T20 batter in the world — is loved and praised by all cricket-loving countries for his excellent batting skills. Not only his fans but cricket legends like Nasser Hussain and others recognise Babar as one of the finest batsmen.

The analysis of Babar's batting was done by Bhogle during a questions and answers session with cricket enthusiasts.

Bhogle, in a video message posted to his Twitter handle, recollected a difficult shot that the Pakistani skipper played to perfection during the triangular series in New Zealand, and talked about it with utmost fondness.

"Now, I am in my hotel room in Melbourne and have nothing to do, so I am watching New Zealand versus Pakistan. He [Babar Azam] didn't score much, it was 15 off 14, but there was one shot he played off Tim Southee. Just stand up on the back foot and hit it straight past the bowler. And I said, wow, I want to see a lot more of that,” Bhogle said.

"At the moment, he was one of the most exciting players in the world. And if you're doing nothing, just watch Babar Azam, and you won't get bored," he added.

The prolific right-hander deemed one of the best players in the world at the moment, is top of the chart in ODI batters’ rankings and enjoys a third place in both T20I and Test batters’ lists.

Azam is currently skippering the national team at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where Pakistan are placed in group two of the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign in the event against arch-rivals India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.