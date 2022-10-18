Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reality show DELAYED by Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reality show has been pushed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were set to drop their reality show by the end of this year, have postponed the project until further notice.
Deadline reports the series, have now been pushed to next year, instead of December.
“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet.
The show was initially expected to drop a month after season five of the Netflix drama series The Crown.
A Netflix spokesperson had said: “Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family - one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”
