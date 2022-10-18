Karachi local government elections postponed for the third time

A file photo of a security guard walking outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed for the third time the local government elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

The LG polls have been postponed indefinitely.



A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief election commissioner in which local body elections in Karachi were considered.

According to the ECP, a meeting was held with the secretary of the Ministry of Interior a day back over the local body elections in Karachi. The Ministry of Interior was asked to ensure the provision of army and Rangers personnel for the peaceful conduct of the elections.



The Ministry of Interior informed that there was a lack of police personnel and because of that, law enforcers cannot perform their duty at polling stations.

More to follow...

