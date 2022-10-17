After Sindh’s refusal, ECP seeks security from Centre for LG polls in Karachi

Police personals stand alert outside a polling station for by-elections. in Karachi, on October 16, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday sought 16,000 security personnel from the federal government for the second phase of the local body elections in the Karachi Division — slated to take place on October 23.



A day earlier, the Sindh government again requested the election commission to reschedule the local government elections in Karachi, citing a lack of security personnel as a reason.

In a letter sent to the ECP, the provincial government sought deferral of the LG polls for at least three months, saying that free and transparent elections would not be possible without proper security arrangements.

The provincial government had told the ECP that there was a shortage of 16,000 security personnel to maintain the law and order situation during the local body polls.



A high-level meeting of the ECP was held with CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair to deliberate the matter.

The Ministry of Interior is expected to respond to the request by tomorrow (Tuesday), sources told Geo News.



'No delay, no security'

On October 13, the Sindh government excused itself from providing security resources for the second phase of the local body elections in the Karachi division.

The provincial government said that a large number of security personnel were engaged in the flood relief work.



“We are unable to provide the required security resources for the October 23 elections as a large number of police officials are busy helping the flood victims,” said the Sindh government.

However, it proposed holding elections in phases, but the suggestion was rejected.

