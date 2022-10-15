Johnny Depp waves at fans as he gears up for a party ahead of concert in NYC

File footage

Johnny Depp gears up for party ahead of his musical concert in Kingston, New York city on Thursday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who recently took the internet by storm after unveiling his dramatic clean-shaven look, was spotted heading into a music venue.

Depp looked ready for a party as he was clicked holding a red solo cup in his hand while getting off a packed tour bus.

The Edward Scissorhands star, 59, looked dapper in a black leather jacket, paired with mustard yellow shirt with blue stripes. He matched his black pants to his coat.

Depp arrived in black loafers and pulled a blue cap low over his eyes as he waved at fans gathered outside the venue.

He also wore reflective aviator sunglasses, accessorized with wallet chains and several thick necklaces as he posed for the cameras while being surrounded by several bodyguards.

Depp’s latest appearance in NYC came just a couple days after his appearance at Sirus XM in the city. He is currently on tour with rockstar friend Jeff Beck.