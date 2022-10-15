King Charles concerned about content of Prince Harry's book

King Charles Charles is concerned about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming book and royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.

She said the King will be “ruthless” if the Sussexes continue with “unfair attacks”.

Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Buckingham Palace statement said “the Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”. Coincidentally, the ceremony falls on an already important royal date — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s birthday.