King Charles concerned about content of Prince Harry's book

King Charles Charles is concerned about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming book and royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed.
She said the King will be “ruthless” if the Sussexes continue with “unfair attacks”.
Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.
Buckingham Palace statement said “the Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”. Coincidentally, the ceremony falls on an already important royal date — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son’s birthday.
'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer' also features Ayesha Omar in a key role
Katie Price attended the event after landing a nomination for her BBC film What Harvey Did Next
Zoya Akhtar made a brief appearance in the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'
It comes after she admitted she felt 'anxious' to see her husband Paddy at the glitzy event following their split
'English Vinglish' completed it's years on October 10
Helen Skelton ex husband Richie Myler is having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill