Universities dept fails to appoint finance director in several varsities

karachi: The Sindh universities and boards department has failed to appoint the finance director in several universities.

Previously, the department demonstrated its inability to appoint permanent vice-chancellors in 10 public universities and permanent chairmen in five educational boards in Sindh. It is worth noting that the tenure of the finance director in eight public sector universities ended on October 6, and the same post in 17 public universities has been vacant for many years, resulting in ad hocism.

The boards and universities department has sent a summary to the chief minister to extend the tenure of the eight finance directors but the CM expressed reservations on the summary and sent it to the law department for a legal opinion.

The department had barely been able to appoint a permanent vice-chancellor at the University of Karachi (KU) after three years and this appointment became possible only because of an order of the Supreme Court.

Boards and Universities Secretary Mureed Rahimon and College Education Secretary Khalid Haider, otherwise, wanted to publish a new advertisement for the appointment of the KU VC, but the rest of the members of the search committee disagreed and said that it would be contempt of court, after which Dr Khalid Iraqi was appointed as the permanent VC.

Interestingly, eight education boards of Sindh have been deprived of permanent controllers and secretaries for the last 5 years and officers from junior and other departments have been appointed to these important posts, due to which the matric and inter results have been affected.