Salaries of ICT police increased

Islamabad : A notification regarding increase in salaries of Islamabad Capital Police has been issued by the Regulation Wing of the Finance Division after formal approval of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

The prime minister and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan congratulated the officers and personnel of Capital Police.

The demand for the increase in salaries was long awaited by the Islamabad Police, which was fulfilled and boosted the morale of the officials. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team took special interest and took up the case with authorities concerned.

IGP thanked the prime minister and the interior minister for fulfilling the long-standing demand of the Islamabad Capital Police. He said that the Islamabad Police are always engaged in maintaining the law and order situation in the federal capital and dealing with criminal elements in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.