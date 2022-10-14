Terror in Karachi

Karachi is once again witnessing the same unrest that it did in the early 2010s. Street crimes are at their peak. From deserted streets to busy commercial lanes, no area is safe. Armed robbers do not think twice before pulling the trigger, killing the person on the spot. On the streets, people are helpless; they can neither save themselves nor dare to save others.
The fear of encountering armed robbers has paralyzed the city’s bustling life. People from the middle and lower classes are already finding it difficult to deal with price hikes. And now they have to deal with terror on the streets. Many people do not want to go out and enjoy any recreational activities any more.
Marai Khushk
Hyderabad
