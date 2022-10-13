China celebrates President Xi in massive exhibition

BEIJING: Intercontinental missiles, disinfection robots and a piece of the Moon -- China´s Communist Party on Wednesday flaunted the fruits of its decade under President Xi Jinping ahead of a key meeting expected to extend his rule. Thousands of people thronged an exhibition in Beijing celebrating Xi´s “New Era” just days before a Party Congress at which the country´s political elite are expected to usher Xi into an unprecedented third term in power.
