Monkeypox cases top 70,000: WHO

GENEVA: Case numbers in the global monkeypox outbreak have now topped 70,000, the WHO announced on Wednesday as it warned that declining new cases did not mean people should drop their guard.

The World Health Organisation said that case numbers last week were on the rise in several countries in the Americas as it stressed that a slowdown worldwide in fresh cases could be the “most dangerous” time in the outbreak. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 70,000 cases have now been reported to the UN health agency this year, with 26 deaths.