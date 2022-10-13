 
Thursday October 13, 2022
Two women killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in India

By AFP
October 13, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Wednesday they have arrested three people including a man claiming to be an occult practitioner for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in the belief they would become rich.

A couple in financial difficulties paid Mohammed Shafi 300,000 rupees ($3,640) to “arrange” two victims who he then “brutally abused and killed” in separate rituals three months apart, police spokesman Pramod Kumar said.

