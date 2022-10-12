Message from Swat

There has been a sudden increase in terrorist activities in Swat over the last couple of weeks. Most political leaders are silent over the recent events. The current situation is similar to what the people of Swat saw in the past; and in such situations, only the people of Swat will suffer. The people of Swat have taken to the streets to protest against this uptick in terror activities. They have expressed that they will no longer tolerate militancy and instability in the region. This is an open message to those who want to deteriorate the security situation of Swat.

Usman Torwali

Swat