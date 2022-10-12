Police recover employee held hostage at shipping company office

Police on Tuesday raided the office of a private shipping company on Sharea Faisal and recovered an employee being held hostage there.

On October 3, the company tied up Abdul Ghaffar with rope for the alleged theft of Rs500,000. Police said employers were torturing him and sending videos to his parents, demanding the money back. One of the security guards of the company, Hashim Khan, who was involved in torturing the man, was arrested. According to SSP Abdul Rahim Shirazi, the owner of the company had allegedly left the country. “I work in this company, and they accused me of stealing Rs500,000,” Abdul Ghaffar said in a video after his release. “They kept me hostage and tortured me to return their money.”