Iraq drought displaces 1,200 families in parched south

NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Some 1,200 Iraqi families have been forced out of southern marshes and farmlands over the past six months, a local official told AFP, as drought ravages swathes of the country.
The Mesopotamian Marshes, a Unesco World Heritage site, have been battered by low rainfall and reduced flows in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers due to dams built upstream in Turkey and Iran. Oil-rich Iraq, battered by decades of war, is also the world´s fifth-most vulnerable country to some key effects of climate change, including water scarcity and desertification, say the UN.
DUBAI: A Saudi judge on Monday sentenced 10 Egyptian men for up to 18 years for having tried to organise a remembrance...
KASARAGOD, India: Hundreds of people attended the tearful funeral on Monday of a crocodile believed to have been...
LONDON: A neo-natal nurse went on trial in Britain on Monday, charged with the murder of seven babies in her care and...
DHAKA: Thousands of party activists in Bangladesh have been hit with “fake” charges of violence in a widespread...
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed a law on Monday requiring mobile users to provide personal...
TAIPEI: Taiwan´s leader warned Beijing on Monday that the island would never give up its democratic way of life in a...
Comments