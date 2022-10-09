250 pilot whales die in remote New Zealand stranding

WELLINGTON: About 250 pilot whales have died after beaching on New Zealand´s remote Chatham Island where the shark risk makes attempts to refloat them too dangerous, the government said on Saturday.
The pilot whales, members of the dolphin family, were reported to have been stranded on Friday on the northwest of the island, New Zealand´s department of conservation said.
“We do not actively refloat whales on the Chatham Islands due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and the whales themselves,” it said in a statement.
A trained team euthanised surviving whales to prevent further suffering, the department said. Indigenous peoples of New Zealand and Chatham Island were present to give support, it added.
“All the stranded pilot whales are now deceased and their bodies will be left to decompose naturally on site,” the conservation department said.
Such strandings are “not uncommon” in the Chatham Islands, off the eastern coast of New Zealand´s South Island, it said, noting that the largest recorded event involved an estimated 1,000 whales in 1918.
LONDON: Around a thousand people formed a human chain around the UK parliament in London on Saturday, demanding the...
TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country´s students won´t “allow the enemy´s...
HONG KONG: The first minors convicted under Hong Kong´s national security law were on Saturday sentenced to detention...
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said three people were killed in after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea -- a...
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party has retained a huge opinion poll lead over Prime Minister Liz Truss’s...
NEW YORK CITY: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency to address a “crisis situation”...
Comments