Nice guys lose

This refers to the article ‘A way forward for Moscow’ (October 5, 2022) by Abdul Sattar. In a world where the US and its Western allies seem determined to play foul, playing by the rules will not work.
Having already destroyed the Soviet Union, the US is now trying to do the same to Russia, with China up next. Their hope is to be the only power in the world. In these circumstances, Putin can hardly afford to act like a ‘good boy’. In fact, doing so could prove suicidal.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
Although Pakistan has experienced its worst floods in over a decade, the media has still failed to give the...
Karachi has been a victim of the tanker mafia for decades now, and no government has done anything about it, despite...
It has now been a couple of months since the State Bank of Pakistan raised its mark-up rate to 15 per cent per annum....
Nothing can change the venal nature of our leaders. Every difficulty that is happening has successfully damaged the...
Since the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 series against England, the Pakistani cricket team has been facing severe...
We are passing through an era where greed is found everywhere and this greed has given birth to evils like corruption,...
Comments