Nice guys lose

This refers to the article ‘A way forward for Moscow’ (October 5, 2022) by Abdul Sattar. In a world where the US and its Western allies seem determined to play foul, playing by the rules will not work.

Having already destroyed the Soviet Union, the US is now trying to do the same to Russia, with China up next. Their hope is to be the only power in the world. In these circumstances, Putin can hardly afford to act like a ‘good boy’. In fact, doing so could prove suicidal.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi