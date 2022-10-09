Imran’s fake audios ‘worst conspiracy’: MPA Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi has said that spreading fake audio leaks of Imran Khan is the worst conspiracy of the imported government. The PDM is scared of Imran Khan's popularity, and the government is trying unsuccessfully to dent his popularity, he said on Saturday. : MPA Qureshi said that such fake audios cannot remove love for Khan from the hearts of the people.

Separately, a meeting of party leaders was held in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Central Secretary General and former federal minister Asad Umar, in which important political issues, including the flood situation of Sindh, were discussed.

The leaders said the Sindh government was not doing anything for the flood victims, and in the upcoming general elections, the PTI would form government with a two-thirds majority.

Earlier, MPA Shahzad Qureshi along with Rabistan and Shah Nawaz Jadoon submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to control street crime and improve the security situation in Karachi.