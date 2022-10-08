Govt to auction spectrum to telecom, satellite networks

ISLAMABAD: In order to launch broadband cellular networks including 5G and other latest voice, data, satellite and other networks, the government has planned to withdraw the fragmented spectrum already available to different public sector organisations including defence and law enforcement agencies and auction that to telecom operators, satellites and other communication networks. This major endeavour has come to light in the policy draft Framework for Frequency Spectrum Re-Farming.

This draft framework has been prepared first time in the country and it is expected to help the government to retrieve the fragmented spectrum being utilized by different public sector entities to improve the voice and data networks of telecom operators.

In accordance with the Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.1, the spectrum will be re-farmed where its current use is not in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan, it is underutilized, used inefficiently or its use is inconsistent with international allocations.

The incumbent users/licensees will vacate their spectrum assignments in a particular band either partially or completely so that the band may be allocated to other users. In the process, the government will compensate the relevant organization after the retrieval agreement.

Under the draft policy, the PTA/PEMRA and FAB (Frequency Allocation Board) will recommend to the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication the requirement to re-farm any given frequency band.

The federal government, through MoIT&T, will decide to re-farm any spectrum followed by the constitution of the “Spectrum Re-farming Committee.” This would comprise MOIT&T, FAB, PTA/PEMRA and the incumbent user. The PTA/PEMRA would be authorised to hire an independent reputed consultant for detailed subject analysis and submit recommendations to the committee.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee/consultant may include estimating the value of the re-farmed spectrum using the valuation method to estimate the compensation cost of re-farming (for government users only), the quantum of spectrum to be re-farmed, to determine the timeline for re-farming and seek the input from relevant stakeholders.

The recommendations would be submitted to the federal government in three months. The committee will monitor the implementation status. The PTA/FAB shall implement the re-farming process for the users and PTA licensees. Similarly, PEMRA/FAB shall implement that for the users and PEMRA licensees who may opt for new advanced services in the assigned band.

However, any change of technology by a licensee will be allowed by a concerned regulator with intimation to FAB. After FAB approval, PTA/PEMRA may grant a new license to any other operator including the satellite operator, broadcasting operator etc.