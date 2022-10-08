Punjab ACE summons Islamabad IGP over ‘corruption’ after PTI leaders’ arrest

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment(ACE) Punjab has summoned Islamabad IG Police Akbar Nasir Khan over corruption charges in Punjab Safe City Authority projects on October 11.

According to sources, Akbar Nasir Khan has been served with a notice allegedly for his role in the arrest of Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi and PTI leader Hamid Zaman.Sources said the Punjab government had moved against the IG for allegedly trying to resist the PTI’s long march against the PDM government. They said ACE DG Nadeem Sarwar was reluctant to issue the notice to the IG, but on instructions of Brig (retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, special assistant to Punjab CM on anti-corruption, the notice was finally issued. They said there was a strong impression that the Punjab ACE was being run from Bani Gala and direct instructions were being issued to Abbasi, a former adviser to NAB.

According to a spokesperson for the ACE, the IG faces allegations of corruption in different projects of the Punjab Safe City Authority. Akbar Nasir Khan has worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore and during his tenure there were complaints of corruption on a large scale in various projects. He has been directed to appear at the office of Director Vigilance Anti-Corruption Establishment Headquarters at 10am on October 11.