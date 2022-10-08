PTI terms senator’s arrest ‘fascism’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership Friday strongly condemned the arrest of Senator Saifullah Niazi from the Senate premises and called it an act of fascism.

“The Senate chairman should be ashamed that Senator Saifullah had been picked up by unidentified people from Islamabad without his knowledge or approval. But he is silent on the matter. Or worse he may be complicit,” charged PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari on her Twitter account.

She also wrote, “Meanwhile, houses of PTI people raided and Hamid Zaman arrested by FIA Lahore. So Model Town murderer Rana Sana thinks this will terrorise us into submission. We are achieving Islamabad lockdown without moving because the fearful ‘imported government’ is already closing Islamabad with containers”.

Another PTI SVP, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Tweeted, “Senator picked up from Senate premises. Such a big fascism has never descended upon the country. There can be no greater insult to Parliament”. The Senate chairman, he contended, should at least show respect and take notice of this process.

Separately, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said, “We demand a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the cipher, as we will not accept any commission of the ‘imported’ government.”

Responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference, Asad Umar said that he held a very emotional press conference and his tone showed that he had many problems. “The PMLN has become a party of the past so is Shehbaz Sharif while Maryam Nawaz is becoming the future of the party,” he remarked.

“Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had made the minutes of the cipher, but later in the meeting or action of the National Security Committee, those minutes were not seen anywhere. Shehbaz Sharif said that the cipher could not be decoded, whereas all ciphers are decoded and did he go to the National Security Committee without reading the cipher?”

“The Prime Minister called Imran Khan cruel; can a cruel person devote a large part of his life to the service of people? The international media took it very seriously that a world-renowned leader was implicated in a terrorism cases. Instead of helping people suffering from floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is lodging cases, using all government resources against his political opponents. He should apologise to the nation for it. We are proud that our army made sacrifices against terrorism. The nation stands with its army and will always stand with it. Pakistan’s current Defense Minister Khawaja Asif continued to abuse the army; Pervaiz Rashid criticized the army and so did Nawaz Sharif, whereas Maryam Nawaz also took a dig at it. A party like the PMLN should not talk about the honor and sanctity of the army because its past is tainted,” he noted.

“Shehbaz Sharif said that if they had not toppled Imran Khan’s government, then the country would have gone bankrupt.Moody’s actually said that the Shehbaz government has brought Pakistan to the brink of bankruptcy which had no such risk earlier,” he added. “No one will accept an investigation into the cipher under Rana Sanaullah.