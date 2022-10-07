FM Bilawal leaves for Germany

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has flown to Germany on Thursday night for a two-day visit on the invitation of his German counterpart.

“Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues”, announced the Foreign Office.

Earlier in August, the foreign minister had cancelled his tour of four European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, in view of countrywide damages by the floods.

“In addition to meeting Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, he would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media. Focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually-beneficial cooperation”, said the FO.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizeable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for Pakistani students to pursue higher education and a major investment partner.

“The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany”, it added. Meanwhile, a debate was held in European Parliament’s plenary sessions in Strasbourg regarding the humanitarian situation following the climate induced devastating floods in Pakistan, stated Pakistan Embassy in Brussels,

“The debate was aimed at discussing the EU response to the situation in Pakistan and finding ways to mitigate the extreme weather consequences of the climate induced crisis,” said the Embassy.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who attended the special debate, focused on the need to scale up assistance, particularly with winter setting in at a time when millions are under the open skies.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan, the Members of European parliament underscored the need for scaling up assistance and support for Pakistan given the unprecedented scale of the disaster.