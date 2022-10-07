Jinnah College clinches top positions in FA, FSc results

PESHAWAR: The students of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, clinched top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Peshawar, announced the results of FA FSc annual examinations 2022.

The results were announced at a ceremony arranged in the honour of position holders with Shahram Khan Tarakai, the provincial minister for Primary and Elementary Education, as chief guest.

Besides, BISE Chairman Professor Nasrullah Khan, Controller Examinations Arif Ali Khan and other officials, position holders and a large number of candidates attended the event.

According to the results, a total of 55,770 male and female candidates appeared in the FA and FSc Part-II examination in which 48,600 were declared successful. The passing percentage remained 87.10.

Similarly, 59,644 male and female candidates appeared in the FA and FSc Part-I examination. Of them, 55.856 passed with 93.6 percentage of result.

Meanwhile, the students of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar, clinched top three positions in the results of FA FSc examinations.

Zainab Zahoor Khan of the Jinnah College for Women stood first with 1,064 marks followed by Aiman Gulalai and Tooba Azim of the same college, who got 1,063 and 1,061 marks and grabbed second and third position, respectively.

Muhammad Tauqir Zaman of the Government College Peshawar obtained 1,059 marks and stood first in the pre-engineering group while Muhammad Shariq of the Peshawar Model Degree College, Hayatabad, got second position with 1,046 marks.

Similarly, Faizullah of The Pak-Turk International School and College, Hayatabad, placed in third position by obtaining 1,037 marks.

Ghufram Mahmood of the PEF Postgraduate College Peshawar clinched first position in the computer group with 1,053 marks followed by Adnan Khalil of the Capital Degree College Peshawar and Sananullah of the Government Shaheed Umar Hayat Higher Secondary School No. 1, Charsadda, stood second and third with 1,027 and 1,013 marks respectively.

Sabeen Saifullah of the Jinnah College for Women grabbed first position by obtaining 1,044 marks in the Humanities Group while Farina Khan and Javeria Tanveer of the same college got 1,027 marks each and stood second and Syed Javeria Masood of the Iqra Huffaaz Secondary School and College for Women, Peshawar, placed in third position with 1,026 marks.

Waqas Ahmad of the Islamia College Peshawar, stood first with 946 marks in Theology Group.