Families of martyrs attend PJL opening ceremony

Lahore: police brought 11 families of their martyrs for the opening ceremony of Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. The families of martyrs and children reached Gaddafi Stadium in PRU vehicles. Director Domestic Cricket PCB and police officers welcomed the families of police martyrs and distributed gifts among the children. A tribute was also paid to the police martyrs at the stadium before the opening ceremony of PJL. —Correspondent
LAHORE: A youth and a teenaged girl claimed their lives over different reasons in Shera Kot on Thursday.Reportedly, a...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that best arrangements should be made under a...
LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department is considering to test modern technology of Weather Generators...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on...
LAHORE:Special Education Department Punjab and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department with collaboration of UNICEF...
LAHORE:Overall national rainfall during the month of September 2022 was below average in all the regions except AJK,...
Comments