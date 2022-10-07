Families of martyrs attend PJL opening ceremony

Lahore: police brought 11 families of their martyrs for the opening ceremony of Pakistan Junior League (PJL) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. The families of martyrs and children reached Gaddafi Stadium in PRU vehicles. Director Domestic Cricket PCB and police officers welcomed the families of police martyrs and distributed gifts among the children. A tribute was also paid to the police martyrs at the stadium before the opening ceremony of PJL. —Correspondent