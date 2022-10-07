Weather generators to control smog

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) is considering to test modern technology of Weather Generators in the City in a bid to control the emerging threat of smog. In this regard, a delegation of an international company called on the Secretary EPD Dr Naeem Rauf here on Thursday and gave a briefing on the functions of Weather Generators.
The delegation informed that anti-smog generators were working successfully in Dubai, Iran and Russia. “A weather generator is capable of dissolution of smog in a 10 square kilometer area” the briefing said.
Secretary EPD said that all possible measures are being taken to control smog. “Short- and medium-term projects have also been prepared in this regard. It is the need of the hour to reduce the emissions of harmful gases and use modern technology to control air pollution”, he said.
