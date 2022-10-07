Siraj concerned over CJ’s remarks on Article 62

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution and said that this article is indispensable to protect ideological and moral values of Pakistani society.

Siraj said in a statement from Mansoora on Thursday that the nation had least expected such remarks from the most responsible personality of the country’s top court. There were set standards of morality for elected representatives in the entire civilised world and being truthful and trustworthy were the basic ones, he said. He regretted that in Pakistan things were taking about-turns in such a way that instead of working on building moral values of the members of the parliament, the focus was being made on lowering the already set standards.

Talking about the President's address to the joint session of the parliament, he said Dr Alvi admitted that millions of children were out of school, corruption was rampant and political instability was badly harming the country.