UHS Board considers synopses

LAHORE:The 182nd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday in which besides other matters synopses of 118 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore chaired the meeting, which according to the UHS spokesperson, considered the thesis reports of Dr Anum Hafeez Dogar MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Sadia Iqbal MPhil (Anatomy), Iqra Ijaz MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Sohail Saqib Chatta MHPE, Dr Qazi Anees Ahmad MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Ayesha Ghafoor MS (Ophthalmology), Dr Mohsin Ali Raza MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Bilal Ikram Khan MS (Urology), Dr Fahad Mehmood Khokhar MS (Urology), Fizza Khalid PhD (Microbiology), Dr Humera Khan MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Summia Khan MPhil (Community Medicine), Dr Rashda Shabbir MPhil (Microbiology), Ayesha Rahim MPhil (Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Sana Akhlaq MPhil (Physiology), Dr Erum Arshad MPhil (Physiology), Dr Javaria Zafar MPhil (Physiology), Dr Sahar Iqrar MHPE, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Zeeshan MD (Neurology), Dr Sundus Rasheed MD (Psychiatry), Dr Arsalan Shahid MD (Radiology), Dr Saba Andleeb MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Asma Rafique MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Sahrish Ghaffar MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Shakil Ahmad Awan MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Bushra Sharif MS (General Surgery), Dr Umaima Mehmood MS (General Surgery), Dr Kiran Yamin MS (General Surgery), Dr Ch Muhammad Atif Niaz MS (General Surgery), Dr Mubashir Malik MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Saleem Ullah Khan MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Syed Mudassar Raza Naqvi MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Hafsa Gul Sharif MS (Plastic Surgery), Dr Umair Rahim Khan MS (Plastic Surgery) and Dr Mubashir Akram MS (Urology).

Calligraphy: A calligraphy workshop has started under the auspices of Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (PBUH) in Alhamra Hall on Thursday.

A large number of female students of different colleges are taking part in the calligraphy workshop where renowned teachers Irfan Ahmad Khan, Jamshed Qaiser and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi are imparting training to young artists. Zulfi also examined the work of budding artists at the workshop. In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that Pakistan has a respectable status in the field of calligraphy. “The calligraphic skills of Pakistan’s Sadequain have been recognised all over the world,” he added.

Earlier, a Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was also organised in Alhamra hall where prominent naat khawans of the country showered their respects upon Holy Prophet (PBUH) through their naats. Top scholar Dr Tariq Shareefzada also highlighted various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the ceremony.