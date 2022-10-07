A world in peril

The consequences of climate change are becoming ever more disastrous. Pakistan just witnessed the worst flooding in its history, while Florida has been battered by Hurricane Ian, with the death toll rising to 100 as per reports.
To mitigate and cope with climate change, world leaders, especially in developed nations, should take a serious stand on this matter and act collectively. For developing nations like Pakistan, which always pay the price for disastrous events owing to other countries’ actions, there must be greater financial support and help in repairing the damage caused by extreme weather events.
Wusatullah Rustamani
Hyderabad
