Lost schools

This letter refers to the article ‘A tale of negligence’ (October 4, 2022) by Zaffar Junejo. The article claims that the recent floods have destroyed the economy of the country. The heavy rainfall has created immense hardships for the citizens and the Sindh government has not reacted well to the crisis.
In particular, the article highlights the damage done to school buildings, with 5619 schools being completely destroyed, leading to serious disruptions in the province’s education system. The provincial government must step in and ensure that the students belonging to these schools are able to resume their education as soon as possible.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
This refers to the editorial ‘Bad optics’ , which looks into the spat between Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar. The PTI...
Of late, the politicians, through their words and actions, have revealed that the Pakistani people are being ruled by...
The consequences of climate change are becoming ever more disastrous. Pakistan just witnessed the worst flooding in...
Intolerance, in its true nature, is an unwillingness to accept another’s beliefs, opinions or behaviour if they...
It is impossible to achieve sustainable economic growth without a reliable and efficient energy supply. As Pakistan is...
Our great leader and founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for the nation. His character was based...
Comments