Lost schools

This letter refers to the article ‘A tale of negligence’ (October 4, 2022) by Zaffar Junejo. The article claims that the recent floods have destroyed the economy of the country. The heavy rainfall has created immense hardships for the citizens and the Sindh government has not reacted well to the crisis.

In particular, the article highlights the damage done to school buildings, with 5619 schools being completely destroyed, leading to serious disruptions in the province’s education system. The provincial government must step in and ensure that the students belonging to these schools are able to resume their education as soon as possible.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah