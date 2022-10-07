Supply gap

It is impossible to achieve sustainable economic growth without a reliable and efficient energy supply. As Pakistan is rapidly urbanizing, its energy and fuel consumption are set to keep reaching new heights. Weak governance, mismanagement and lack of investment in the energy sector have led to a shortage in our power supply.

In many areas, power shortages can last for up to 12 hours, and yet, our energy bills continue to rise. The authorities must remedy this situation quickly.

Habiba Siraj

Karachi