Manners maketh man

Our great leader and founder Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for the nation. His character was based on honesty and fair play. But nowadays, political leaders liberally indulge in indecent language and people are fed up of their boorish behaviour.
This embarrassing and filthy language is having a bad influence on our future generations. I request the Pemra chief to take action and set some standards when it comes to the kind of language that is allowed to be broadcast.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
