Law & order in Mardan region reviewed

MARDAN: The officials on Wednesday reviewed

law and order and over all security in the Mardan region.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur chaired the meeting which was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Irfanullah, DPO Swabi Mohammad Shoaib, DPO Nowshera Mohammad Umar, DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid, DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmed, SPs Investigation and all circle SDPOs attend the meeting.

The RPO directed the police officers to improve their performance and ensure a peaceful environment in their areas.

He also issued orders to the officers to expedite operations to prevent

crimes and drug peddling and ensure the arrest of criminals.

He further said that public complaints should be handled timely and filing of fake FIRs must be avoided. The RPO was informed during the briefing that 66 accused had been arrested in 61 murders during last month.

In various operations, 13 motorcycles, one motorcar and more than Rs7 million in cash were also recovered while 690 proclaimed offenders were arrested.