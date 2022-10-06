20 POs among 580 suspects held in Kohat swoop

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 580 suspects, including 20 proclaimed offenders, in actions carried out in various parts of the district during the corresponding week.
Besides, the police have also seized a huge quantity of drugs and weapons and arrested the alleged 74 narcotics smugglers and gunrunners during search and strike operation, said a statement on Wednesday.
The accused also included three Afghan nationals and 24 facilitators of proclaimed offenders.
Following the directives of District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, the police of six circles, including City, Headquarters, Saddar, Lachi, Gumbat and Darra Adamkhel on intelligence-based information conducted search and strike and raids and arrested 580 suspected persons, including 20 POs and their 24 facilitators. The police said that some of the accused were also involved in robberies, acuities, murder and attempted murder cases.
Also, 12 Kalashnikovs, three Kalakos, four repeater guns, 14 rifles, 63 pistols, 17,000 cartridges of various bores and 120 chargers during the operations
