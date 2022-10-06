‘Ex-FIA DG locked up in washroom on Imran’s orders’

KARACHI: The unknown hacker continued to spill beans revealing on Wednesday that former director general of Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon was locked in the washroom of Prime Minister’s House on the orders of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private news channel, Memon confirmed the claim made by the hacker on Twitter. In a thread of tweets, the hacker shared the details of meeting between Memon and former PM in the PM House. The hacker claimed that the former DG FIA was locked in a washroom in the PM House and forced to follow Imran Khan’s orders.

Memon, responding to the claims, confirmed the details, saying he got angry and responded harshly to the former premier when he used abusive language against PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz.

At this, the then-principal secretary of PM Azam Khan grabbed his hand, took him out of the room and locked him in the washroom, said the former DG FIA, adding that Azam Khan scolded him over his conduct with the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention that the government has formed a high-powered committee to probe the audio leaks from the PM House that have raised questions over its cyber security. Multiple audio leaks of the meetings held at the PMHouse were leaked online, sparking a new political controversy. In one of the audios, the former prime minister could be heard directing Azam Khan to play with the cipher for benefiting the party’s narrative.